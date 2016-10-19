Home /
Arkansas ATV driver killed after hitting vehicle while turning on highway
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A Hope man was killed when the ATV he was driving struck a vehicle while turning on a highway Tuesday morning, state police say.
In a preliminary report, authorities said the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when Malcolm Dougan, 58, was driving east on the shoulder on U.S. 278 about 3 miles from Hope.
State police say Dougan made a left turn in front of an eastbound 2004 Lincoln, causing him to collide with the vehicle.
[FATAL WRECKS: Stories on all deadly crashes so far in 2016]
Dougan was pronounced dead at the scene by Hempstead County coroner Ben Brazzel around 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.
The driver of the Lincoln, whose identity was not released, was not injured in the crash.
Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.
Dougan's death was the 423rd reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas ATV driver killed after hitting vehicle while turning on highway
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
Kharma says... October 19, 2016 at 12:38 p.m.
I see folks riding ATVs, and driving tractors and other off-road vehicles on state highways quite often: don't get it.
( permalink | suggest removal )
outinthesticks says... October 19, 2016 at 12:51 p.m.
Tractors and farm equipment HAVE to use the state highways to move from location to location, and it's legal. ATV's are not.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.