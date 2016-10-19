Arkansas ATV driver killed after hitting vehicle while turning on highway

A Hope man was killed when the ATV he was driving struck a vehicle while turning on a highway Tuesday morning, state police say.

In a preliminary report, authorities said the accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when Malcolm Dougan, 58, was driving east on the shoulder on U.S. 278 about 3 miles from Hope.

State police say Dougan made a left turn in front of an eastbound 2004 Lincoln, causing him to collide with the vehicle.

Dougan was pronounced dead at the scene by Hempstead County coroner Ben Brazzel around 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

The driver of the Lincoln, whose identity was not released, was not injured in the crash.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

Dougan's death was the 423rd reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.