Arkansas medical marijuana opponents air first TV ad

LITTLE ROCK — Opponents of medical marijuana efforts in Arkansas have begun airing their first television ads against the ballot measures as state law enforcement officials warn they'll need more funding if medical marijuana is legalized.

Arkansans Against Legalized Marijuana said Wednesday it's spending $50,000 over the next week to air the 30-second spot against competing measures that would allow patients with certain medical conditions to buy the drug. The spot features state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, who says the legalization measures will lead to drug abuse.

The group released the ads as the head of Arkansas State Police and the state Crime Lab said they would need more funding to deal with an increased workload if the measures pass. Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana four years ago.