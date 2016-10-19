Bradley lands gig on SEC Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There will be a Boston accent heard on the SEC Network.

Former Arkansas All-SEC guard Pat Bradley has been hired by the SEC Network and will work as a game and studio analyst during the basketball season, it was announced Tuesday.

"I'm really excited for this opportunity," Bradley said. "This is something I've been hoping to do."

Bradley came to Arkansas from Everett, Mass. -- 4 miles north of Boston -- to play for the Razorbacks from the 1995-96 through 1998-99 seasons.

Bradley, who lives in Little Rock, said he'll continue to be a radio talk show co-host on The Zone for KABZ-FM, 103.7 The Buzz, where he has worked since 2007.

"The Buzz is being very, very helpful to allow me to do this with the SEC Network," Bradley said.

Bradley said that on Saturdays he'll work at games as a color analyst. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, he'll do studio work at the SEC Network headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., where he had an audition in July.

"You're never sure if you did a good job or not, but I felt I did good," Bradley said. "I left it all out there on the microphone, I can guarantee you that.

"I was going nuts and bouncing off the walls. They said just have fun and enjoy it, and that's what I did. They ended up liking it."

Bradley will make his SEC Network debut today during coverage of SEC basketball media days at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville.

The Arkansas men's team will be presented today by Coach Mike Anderson and seniors Moses Kingsley and Dusty Hannahs.

Hannahs, a former Pulaski Academy standout, was announced as one of 20 watch list members for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

The Razorbacks women's team will be represented at SEC media days Thursday by Coach Jimmy Dykes and seniors Jessica Jackson and Alecia Cooley.

Bradley, a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and UA Sports Hall of Honor, ranks fifth on the Razorbacks' scoring list with 1,765 points and is their career leader with 366 three-point baskets.

During Bradley's four seasons, he helped the Razorbacks combine for an 84-47 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances and an NIT Final Four appearance.

Bradley said Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long put in a good word for him with SEC Network officials and that he also appreciated support from many media colleagues.

"You know me -- I can't do anything on my own," Bradley said with a laugh. "So I want to thank everyone who helped me with this."

