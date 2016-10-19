Clinton, Trump in final debate showdown

LAS VEGAS — Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump outlined different visions for the Supreme Court under their potential presidencies in Wednesday night's final debate, with the Republican declaring the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion would be overturned by his judicial nominees.

Clinton vowed to appoint justices who would uphold the ruling legalizing abortion, saying, "We have come too far to have that turned back now."

The third and final presidential debate opened with a measured, policy-focused discussion — a contrast to the heated and highly personal clashes that defined the earlier contests. However, within 30 minutes, Trump reverted to his previous style of repeatedly bursting in to interrupt Clinton as well as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

The 90-minute contest in Las Vegas came just under three weeks before Election Day and with early voting underway in more than 30 states.

Wednesday night, Trump pressed Clinton on immigration, accusing her of wanting an "open borders" policy, a characterization she vigorously disputes.

"People are going to pour into our country," Trump said.

Clinton was expected to face debate questions for the first time about revelations in her top adviser's hacked emails that show her striking a different tone in private than in public regarding Wall Street banks and trade. The Clinton campaign says the FBI is investigating the hacking of John Podesta's personal email as part of a broader inquiry into Russia's role in stealing emails from other Democratic groups.

The former secretary of state is also sure to be pressed about a senior State Department official's request that an FBI employee re-review the classification of an email from Clinton's private server. The now-retired FBI employee asked the State official to address a pending, unrelated request regarding space for additional FBI employees overseas.

The issue was raised after last week's release of an FBI document in which an investigator who talked to the FBI employee said there appeared to be a proposed "quid pro quo." Both the FBI and State Department say the two requests actually were never linked, and the two officials involved say the same. Neither request was approved.

Trump has called the matter "felony corruption" and worse than the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon. The Republican National Committee said Wednesday it had written the State Department's inspector general requesting a full investigation.

Trump has contended the election will be rigged, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud in U.S. presidential contests. He's also charged that Clinton attacked and intimidated women involved with her husband's affairs, bringing three women who accused former President Bill Clinton of unwanted sexual contact and even rape to sit in the audience for the second debate. The former president has never been charged with crimes related to the encounters, though he did settle a sexual harassment lawsuit.

