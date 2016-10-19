Ex-Arkansas judge ordered jailed ahead of fraud, bribery trial

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe on Wednesday ordered that a former Arkansas judge accused of offering lenient sentences in exchange for lewd photographs of defendants be jailed ahead of his trial.

During a bail hearing in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas in Little Rock, Volpe said that, while former Cross County Judge Joseph Boeckmann didn't pose a flight risk as a lifelong Wynne resident, the accusations against him "tear at the fabric of our judicial system" and are serious enough to warrant continued detention.

A federal grand jury indicted Boeckmann on 21 charges — eight counts of wire fraud, two counts of witness tampering, one count of bribery and 10 counts of violating a federal travel act, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The judge also asked the defense to prepare a motion seeking to jail 70-year-old Boeckmann at a facility in the state's northwest instead of Wynne, citing his age and residency in northeast Arkansas. That motion would then allow the prosecution to object, Volpe said.

Before Wednesday's order, Mike Wood, a special agent with the FBI, testified, detailing three encounters involving two witnesses who said they were bribed with money to either recant statements against Boeckmann or agree to testify on behalf of the defense at his trial.

The indictment included accusations from nine male defendants between the ages of 16 and 22, who said they were offered lighter sentences if they agreed to be perform acts of "community service" in "compromising positions."

