Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 11:08 a.m.
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Former Arkansas judge indicted on federal charges due in court

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

joseph-boeckmann

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joseph Boeckmann

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


LITTLE ROCK — A former Arkansas judge accused of giving lighter sentences to defendants in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts is due in court for a detention hearing.

Authorities say former Cross County District Judge Joseph Boeckmann has been held in protective custody in a Little Rock jail since his arrest Monday. A federal grand jury indicted Boeckmann earlier this month on fraud, bribery, witness tampering and other charges.

A Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said Boeckmann is on suicide watch. Boeckmann is due in federal court at 2 p.m. Wednesday, when his bond could be set.

Boeckmann, who resigned earlier this year, has pleaded innocent to the charges.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Former Arkansas judge indicted on federal charges due in court

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online