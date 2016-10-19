Former Arkansas judge indicted on federal charges due in court

LITTLE ROCK — A former Arkansas judge accused of giving lighter sentences to defendants in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts is due in court for a detention hearing.

Authorities say former Cross County District Judge Joseph Boeckmann has been held in protective custody in a Little Rock jail since his arrest Monday. A federal grand jury indicted Boeckmann earlier this month on fraud, bribery, witness tampering and other charges.

A Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman said Boeckmann is on suicide watch. Boeckmann is due in federal court at 2 p.m. Wednesday, when his bond could be set.

Boeckmann, who resigned earlier this year, has pleaded innocent to the charges.

