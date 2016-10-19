Arkansas justice of the peace pleads guilty to assault on rival

A Carroll County justice of the peace has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for shoving another man at Danny's Tire & Full Service in Berryville on Aug. 17.

John Reeve, 86, entered the plea Oct. 12 in Berryville District Court. District Judge Greg Thurman took the plea under advisement, meaning it will be expunged in a year if Reeve commits no other crimes.

Reeve, a Republican, was cited for shoving Jim Lowery, 66, a Democrat who is running for his seat on the Carroll County Quorum Court. Reeve isn't running for re-election.

The two men had exchanged words about a proposed ambulance tax at a Quorum Court meeting two days before the altercation.

Local men gather at the tire shop to drink coffee in the mornings.

Berryville Police Chief Robert Bartos said there were no injuries.

Lowery faces Republican Noreen Watson in the Nov. 8 general election.

