LB expects more after first start

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dwayne Eugene, sweating profusely moments after leaving the practice field Tuesday, smiled and gave an assessment when asked whether he graded out well in his first start at linebacker in Arkansas' 34-30 victory over Ole Miss.

"No, I left a lot of plays that I thought I should make and coach thought I should make," the junior from Marrero, La., said. "I definitely want to improve on my eyes, get my eyes in the right spot. I need to run to the ball more."

Eugene, mostly a special teams player his first two seasons, was pressed into action after starting weakside linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered a broken foot against Alabama two weeks ago. He picked off a tipped pass in that game, then posted three tackles and a team-high two hurries against the Rebels.

Linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said Eugene's performance was OK for a first-time starter.

"First time starting and first time playing for an extended period of time, it wasn't bad," Hargreaves said. "He knows now what he's got to get done, play in and play out and over a long period of time. I think that's going to help him a little bit."

Coley prep

Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads doesn't appear to be a fan of the targeting penalty that led to safety De'Andre Coley's ejection last week. Coley will have to sit out the first half at Auburn on Saturday.

"I'll leave my opinions on what took place to myself," Rhoads said.

Coley will be allowed to warm up with the Razorbacks, Coach Bret Bielema said, but he'll have to be in the locker room during the first half with an attendant from Arkansas.

"We've talked about when do you get dressed, when do you start to warm up, so when we take that field in the second half he's ready to go," Rhoads said. "Watching the football game so he can see and understand the adjustments when we get into halftime. He's got to be attuned into everything,"

Calm Malzahn

Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that he sees things differently since handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee the past two games.

"It's been refreshing from my standpoint, and at the same time Rhett and the rest of the offensive staff, they've raised their level. We're going in the right direction," Malzahn said.

Asked whether he felt more calm on the sidelines now, Malzahn asked whether he looked more calm.

"OK, my wife says I look more calm," he said, referencing his wife, Kristi. "I thought I looked more calm. I feel more calm. I will get fired up every now and then, though. That's OK, though. There's nothing wrong with that."

Auburn, 2008

Arkansas defensive backs coach Paul Rhoads served as defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2008, the season the Tommy Tuberville regime was cleared out after a 5-7 finish after being ranked No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

"I think the majority of our guys have all played a game there, so they're going to have to tell me how to get to the visitors locker room and what it looks like and things like that," Rhoads said. "I enjoyed myself there. Tremendous people on The Plains. It's a great university, and I worked with a lot of great people and tremendous kids. Very positive memories of the overall experience. Not how it ended, though."

Tuberville fired first-year offensive coordinator Tony Franklin after a 14-13 loss at Vanderbilt in the week leading up to a 25-22 loss to Arkansas, under first-year Coach Bobby Petrino, in Auburn.

"Arkansas came in there and beat our butts," Rhoads said. "That was a very trying week."

McFain is 3 for 3

Adam McFain reclaimed the starting kicking job from Cole Hedlund two weeks ago, and the senior from Greenwood has gone 3 for 3 on field goals, with Robert Decker snapping and punter Toby Baker holding.

"I have a lot more confidence, which is great, and I have confidence with Toby holding for me and Bob snapping," McFain said. "I trust those guys and go out there and do what I do in practice every day."

McFain made kicks from 43 and 36 yards last week.

"He's gotten where he needs to be to get the job done on Saturday," said defensive line and specialists coach Rory Segrest. "Those were obviously big kicks, and it was windy down on the field. For him to eliminate those distractions and hit those big field goals obviously was a big plus."

Arkansas' main kicker in 2014, McFain was injured in the summer of 2015 and lost his starting job to Hedlund.

"I was out practicing by myself last summer and basically tore my quad kicking, and then reinjured it about two weeks later," McFain said. "I thought it was OK, but it wasn't. I reinjured it in the pool on the Fourth of July with my family."

Razorback Rock

The sound levels at Reynolds Razorback Stadium reached new heights Saturday during Arkansas' 34-30 victory over No. 12 Ole Miss.

When safety Santos Ramirez jarred the ball free from Chad Kelly and out of bounds during a fourth-down scramble, officials recorded the sound level at 117 decibels, according to a UA release, which is compared to that of a turbofan-powered aircraft at takeoff power at 200 feet.

The noise level exceeded 100 decibels 55 times during the game, according to the release.

The five other loudest moments: 111 decibels on Dominique Reed's 51-yard touchdown catch from Austin Allen in the first quarter; 109.3 decibels as Ole Miss lined up for a fourth-and-3 try, and on linebacker Brooks Ellis' diving interception in the third quarter, which was nullified by a penalty; 109.2 decibels on Allen's 13-yard touchdown pass to Drew Morgan in the first quarter; 109 decibels on Jeremiah Ledbetter's 8-yard sack of Kelly late in the fourth quarter.

Real road

Arkansas will play its first true SEC road game of the season Saturday. The Razorbacks' 45-24 loss to Texas A&M on Sept. 24 in Arlington, Texas, was technically the Aggies' home game.

"I don't really look forward to them," Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said of SEC road games. "If I remember right, the last time we played Auburn there, it was the first game of the year, and I didn't really like that. I'd probably rather have this than the other."

Arkansas' only other game away from the state was a 41-38 double-overtime victory at No. 15 TCU on Sept. 10.

The Razorbacks are 4-1 in home games and 1-1 in SEC home games.

After its open date Oct. 29, Arkansas will play Florida and LSU at home, followed by Mississippi State and Missouri on the road.

Injury update

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, who suffered an ankle injury in the Tigers' 38-14 victory at Mississippi State two weeks ago, was scheduled to practice Tuesday.

"We'll know more after practice regarding his status," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said.

Johnson leads the Tigers with 538 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He's seventh in the SEC with 89.7 rushing yards per game, trailing teammate Kamryn Pettway, who missed one game but has 505 yards and averages 101.0 yards per game.

