Like most Americans, I take pride in my country. However, the coming election leaves me feeling like I am walking through a sewer rather than preparing to vote for the president of the United States.

Both candidates are terribly flawed, but the debates, the ads, the media hype, and the Internet seem to want to focus on the mud rather than the issues that face our country.

My solution: Write down all the issues that concern you and what you would like to see done about them. Spend some time reflecting on the basic tenets of your religious beliefs, if in fact you have one. In my case, I'm a Christian. Then go to the Internet and pull up the written platforms of both parties.

It will take some time, but read them very carefully, paying close attention to whether they address the issues on your list and whether they conform to your religious beliefs.

Hopefully, this will clarify which party most meets your needs. Then vote.

This process won't keep our country from getting a flawed president, but it may keep you from having to wash off the mud when you leave the voting booth!

MICHAEL PERRITT

Little Rock

U.S. needs your vote

Will the election process in the United States ever be the same again after this election cycle? At least one candidate is souring people on voting by his accusations. If he had proof, let's see it and hear it. The citizenry should have a good idea about the Republican candidate by now and what he is up to, and that is no good.

Why is he doing this? You can cite all kinds of personality problems, but perhaps the biggest one is his seeming disdain of the female population. He apparently doesn't like being outdone by a lady. If you watched the second "debate," you would have noticed how he was stalking the Democratic candidate with the implied intention that he wanted to be on camera all of the time, whether he was speaking or whether his opponent was speaking. It took on a stalking posture that frankly made me wonder what was really on his mind.

Now we have accusations of a rigged campaign. Ladies and gentlemen, do not believe this man, for as desperate as he gets, the more outlandish his claims get. He has been outed in many ways and he apparently sees a continuing piling-on of accusations as his only hope to confuse you, the voter.

Once again, let him show his proof that would support his accusations. Our country needs your vote in this election, more than ever, so get out and vote.

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock

That's his fault, too!

I guess the Broadway Bridge not falling down on schedule is something else that Hillary Clinton can blame on Donald Trump.

PEGGY S. REYNOLDS

North Little Rock

Role-model material

If you think Donald Trump should be a role model for your sons, grandsons, and husbands, and represent family values to the world, then vote for him.

If you want to perpetuate the beliefs around the world that women are second-class citizens who can be overpowered by men at their will, then vote for Trump.

But don't expect women like me to respect your Christian values. You're hypocrites.

LINDA JIRKA

Mountain Home

Dummy's not Donald

Yes, Jacki Stafford, I believe it is just you. Jeff Dunham's dummy Walter doesn't look anything like Donald Trump.

But when Joe Biden frowns, he is the spitting image of Walter.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Take care of our world

Thank you to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for publishing Paul Krugman's op-ed piece that decried the apparent national news "blackout" on climate change.

I agree with him that climate change is the most important issue of our time. I am frustrated that this issue gets insufficient news coverage, and I am especially frustrated that approximately half of U.S. voters support a party whose elected representatives either say that climate change is a hoax or resist taking strong action to prevent it. Arkansas' congressional delegation and other elected officials are no different.

This newspaper fans the flames--see, for example, the March 31, 2016, editorial that called climate advocacy "a new McCarthyism," supported by "spurious science" leading to "spurious law."

So, what is one citizen to do? I vote--there is a clear choice on this issue in the 2016 presidential election. I listen and read, and learn about the issues and policies that affect climate change. I speak out, and encourage others to do the same. I take action, supporting environmental organizations, cleaning up the environment, and leading a Sunday School class about earth care. And I change my lifestyle to conserve energy and use energy from renewable sources.

I do this because I believe our world is a gift from God, and we are called to care for it. I do this because I want this precious gift to be passed on to future generations.

RICK OWEN

Little Rock

On those ballot issues

I was surprised to learn that key ballot issues, although on the ballot, have been ruled ineligible for this election. I would have thought the secretary of state's office or the attorney general would have screened these in order to make sure they were ballot-worthy.

As far as the tort-reform issue is concerned, it is no great surprise that it has been ruled not clear enough by the court (composed of lawyers). Imagine that; lawyers opposing tort reform. The people deserve better than this!

BILL DUDLEY

Conway

