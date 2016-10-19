Doug the deer faces a tough season ahead

Doug -- a tame deer -- is in the sights of 308,000 licensed hunters, now encouraged to go over the kill limit in order to contain Chronic Wasting Disease. Judging by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Oct. 7 cover story, however, the odds are more than even.

It is this mighty ungulate who poses a danger to people and even vehicles. Doug, seized by Game and Fish officials from his adoptive human home, is off into the Arkansas wilds, unafraid of humans or other predators, with little if any foraging skills, and only a band of "Friends of Doug" to protect him via Facebook.

Call me a pessimist, but I don't like Doug's chances this season.

Delores Proubasta

Fayetteville

Trump backers have some explaining to do

Trump supporter? Trump's a business genius who'll revive our economy? He inherited a fortune, has been involved in multiple bankruptcies, lost almost a billion dollars in 1995, had his products made in other countries and regularly refuses to pay people working for him, resulting in thousands of lawsuits in which his high-paid lawyers usually manage to outlast the people he has cheated. Genius?

Devout Christian? Jesus was only violent when he whipped the Trumps of his time. Jesus respected women. To Trump they're rape-bait. You cannot stand Hillary, who is a lifelong devout Methodist? The Clinton Foundation is noted for philanthropy, the Trump Foundation a scam, paying his legal fees. Trump had to be shamed into paying a veterans' organization to make good on a million-dollar contribution that he'd announced. Trump won't release his taxes, which probably show zero charitable giving.

Jesus spent a lot of time with sinners, even the Samaritan heretics hated by the Jews, because he could redeem them. He had no time for hypocrites because they were irredeemable. You are standing with Trump's neo-Nazis, white supremacists and KKK. Textbook hypocrisy.

Military voting for Trump? Trump disrespected parents of a decorated military hero who died serving his country, saying he, Trump, had "sacrificed," too. Really?

Malcolm K. Cleaveland

Fayetteville

Commentary on 10/19/2016