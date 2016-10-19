Moses Kingsley tabbed as preseason SEC player of the year; Hogs picked fifth

— Arkansas senior Moses Kingsley is the media's pick for preseason SEC player of the year.

The preseason picks were announced Wednesday as part of SEC media days in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks were predicted to finish fifth in the team rankings.

Kentucky was the predicted champion, followed by Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Kingsley averaged 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season for Arkansas. He also blocked 55 shots and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation's best center.

Kingsley is the third Arkansas player to be chosen as preseason player of the year in the league. Ronnie Brewer was the media pick in 2005-06 and Joe Johnson was chosen in 2000-01. Neither won the award.

The Razorbacks have had two players win the SEC individual award. Bobby Portis was the player of the year in 2014-15 and Corliss Williamson won it in 1994-95.

Two other players with Arkansas ties - Florida sophomore guard KeVaughn Allen and Kentucky freshman guard Malik Monk - were on this year's preseason second team All-SEC. Allen played high school basketball at North Little Rock and Monk played at Bentonville.

2016-17 Predicted Order of Finish

1 Kentucky

2 Florida

3 Texas A&M

4 Georgia

5 Arkansas

6 Vanderbilt

7 Alabama

8 South Carolina

9 Ole Miss

10 Mississippi State

11 Auburn

12 LSU

13 Tennessee

14 Missouri

First Team All‐SEC

Moses Kingsley - Arkansas, F, 6‐10, 230, Sr., Abuja, Nigeria

J.J. Frazier - Georgia, G, 5‐10, 155, Sr., Glennville, Ga.

Edrice "Bam" Adebayo - Kentucky, F, 6‐10, 260, Fr., Little Washington, N.C.

De'Aaron Fox - Kentucky, G, 6‐3, 187, Fr., Houston, Texas

Tyler Davis - Texas A&M, C, 6‐10, 270, So., Plano, Texas

Second Team All‐SEC

KeVaughn Allen - Florida, G, 6‐2, 183, So., North Little Rock, Ark.

Yante Maten - Georgia, F, 6‐8, 240, Jr., Pontiac, Mich.

Isaiah Briscoe - Kentucky, G, 6‐3, 210, So., Newark, N.J.

Malik Monk - Kentucky, G, 6‐3, 200, Fr., Bentonville, Ark.

Antonio Blakeney - LSU, G, 6‐4, 190, So., Sarasota, Fla.

Quinndary Weatherspoon - Mississippi State, G, 6‐4, 202, So., Canton, Miss.

Luke Kornet - Vanderbilt, F, 7‐1, 250, Sr., Lantana, Texas