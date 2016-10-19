• As news of Billy Bush's firing broke late Monday afternoon, it fell to Matt Lauer to announce his former colleague's departure on Tuesday's episode of Today, telling viewers, "NBC announced last night that Billy Bush would be leaving the Today show, effective immediately, noting that he was a valued colleague and longtime member of the broader NBC family." Bush was suspended indefinitely Oct. 9 after a leaked 2005 Access Hollywood video revealed the host engaging in a vulgar conversation with Donald Trump, now the Republican presidential nominee. Late Monday, Bush released a statement reading: "I am deeply grateful for the conversations I've had with my daughters, and for all of the support from family, friends and colleagues. I look forward to what lies ahead." Lauer referred to Bush's words in his announcement on Today, adding, "Of course, all of us here at Today wish Billy the very best." After the initial leak of the video, Bush, 45, issued an apology, stating that at the time of the video he was "younger, less mature and acted foolishly in playing along." Similarly, Trump dismissed his own part in the footage as "locker room talk." Melania Trump, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that aired Monday night, called her husband's actions "boy talk, and he was led on -- like, egged on -- from the host to say dirty and bad stuff."

• Five days after Bob Dylan was named the winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, no one knows how he feels about the prestigious award -- not even the Nobel judges. The Swedish Academy, which bestows the annual honor, said it hasn't been able to reach Dylan since the award was announced last Thursday. "We haven't established direct contact with Bob Dylan yet, but I have spoken to one of his closest associates," the academy's permanent secretary, Sara Danius, said Tuesday in an email. The academy hopes Dylan will accept the invitation to collect his award at the annual Nobel ceremony Dec. 10 in Stockholm. But Danius noted that literature laureates have skipped the ceremony before. Elfriede Jelinek stayed home in 2004, citing a social phobia. Harold Pinter missed the ceremony in 2005 and Alice Munro in 2013 for health reasons. Dylan, who is on tour in the U.S., hasn't mentioned the Nobel Prize during his concerts since the announcement. As of Tuesday, his official Web page made no mention of the prize except in the "books" section, where a post dated Oct. 17 about his lyrics collection, The Lyrics: 1961-2012, noted in all caps that he was a Nobel Prize winner. If Dylan travels to Stockholm for the pomp and circumstance of the Nobel ceremony, it won't be the first time he receives an award from Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf. In 2000, Dylan collected the Polar Music Prize from him.

