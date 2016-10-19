Nestle Toll House to open cafe in central Arkansas

A brand commonly known for its grocery selection of cookies is set to open a cafe in North Little Rock, offering more than its typical array of take-home-and-bake desserts.

Cheryl Ringgold, director of marketing and business development at McCain Mall, said work began Wednesday on Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip, a 1,700-square-foot eatery combining sweet with savory.

The cafe will be located on the mall’s lower level in a space next to Chick-fil-A that was formerly occupied by Mr. Dunderbak’s, a North Little Rock mainstay that sold sausages and pretzels for several years.

Ringgold said Nestle Toll House Cafe is estimated to open the week before Thanksgiving — just in time for the official start of the holiday shopping season, she said.

“It’s going to bring some of the items that we haven’t had in the past and will also be bringing back coffee,” she said.

According to its website, the cafe's menu includes a lineup of cookies, cookie cakes, cookie cups, cupcakes, macaroons, brownies, crepes, wraps, paninis, flatbreads, coffee and smoothies.

The Nestle Toll House Cafe in North Little Rock at 3929 McCain Blvd. will open as the only location in central Arkansas. A second Arkansas cafe is located at the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro, according to the company’s locator map.

More information about the cafe's grand opening can be found by visiting McCain Mall's website or its Facebook page.