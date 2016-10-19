North Little Rock teen fatally shot; boyfriend arrested, police say

North Little Rock police have arrested a man and charged him with capital murder in the death of his teenage girlfriend, the department said in a news release.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the 2000 block of Flora Street around 8:58 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call that a person had been shot.

Police found Yasha Bonds, 18, lying on the ground with at least one gunshot wound to the head, the release said. Bonds was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police arrested Bonds' boyfriend, 20-year-old Robert Earl Burton of North Little Rock, and charged him with capital murder, the release said.

Burton was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held without bail, the release said.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.