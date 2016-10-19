Ole Miss player's brother calls visit to Arkansas 'weird'

It was an odd situation for one junior Texas prospect that visited Arkansas for the Ole Miss game on Saturday while having a brother playing for the Rebels.

Athlete Jevon Jones, 6-0, 160, 4.5 of Allen, Texas has a scholarship offer from SMU and is the younger brother of Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones.

“It was a little weird,” Jevon said. “I have all love for him. He’s been through this recruiting process. It was a little weird, but I’m glad I got out there to Arkansas and checked it out because I’ve been waiting to do that.”

The wait was worthwhile for Jones, who came away impressed.

“Just everything they had to offer from the weight room to the football facility,” Jones said.

Jones has attended games at Ole Miss, SMU and Baylor.

“It’s the best atmosphere I’ve experienced personally,” Jones said. “It was crazy. The atmosphere at the game was just amazing. The fans seem very dedicated. They made the atmosphere that much better. Very intense crowd.”

The crowd was so vocal, Jones said he and his family were only able to communicate at certain times.

“Most of the time we talked during TV timeouts,” Jones said.

Jones,who’s drawing interested from the Hogs, Kansas State, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Texas and Utah, said several people inquired about his visit to Fayetteville on Monday.

“They all came up to me and even coach’s wives asked me how it was,” he said. “I was just telling them about the atmosphere. A lot of teammates have come up and asked me about it.”