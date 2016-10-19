Talks to free more Nigeria girls reported

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Nigeria's government is negotiating the release of another 83 of the Chibok schoolgirls taken by Boko Haram militants in a mass abduction 2½ years ago.

But a community leader also said Tuesday that more than 100 others appear unwilling to leave their captors.

Those girls may have been radicalized by Boko Haram or are ashamed to return home because they were forced to marry extremists and have babies, Chairman Pogu Bitrus of the Chibok Development Association said in a telephone interview.

Bitrus said the 21 Chibok girls freed last week in the first negotiated release between Nigeria's government and Boko Haram should be educated abroad because they will probably face stigma in Nigeria. The girls and their parents were reunited Sunday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Monday that his government is prepared to talk with Boko Haram as long as the extremists agree to involve organizations like the International Committee of the Red Cross, which was an intermediary in last week's release.

Some 276 girls were kidnapped from a school in northeastern Chibok in April 2014. Dozens escaped early on and at least half a dozen have died in captivity, according to the newly freed girls, Bitrus said.

Germany to host Ukraine-peace summit

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday announced her first summit in more than a year with the Russian, Ukrainian and French presidents to discuss efforts toward peace in eastern Ukraine but ratcheted down expectations of any significant progress.

Merkel invited Vladimir Putin of Russia, Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine and Francois Hollande of France to meet in Berlin this evening. The meeting comes at a tense time between the West and Russia over Moscow's military support for Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces, which the German and French leaders also plan to address.

The 2015 Minsk agreement brokered by France and Germany has helped end large-scale battles between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine, but clashes have continued and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

"We have not achieved what we wanted to and we are not as far along as we wanted to be," Merkel told reporters.

Merkel noted that there are problems on many fronts -- on upholding a cease-fire and on political and humanitarian questions.

"We said that we must exhaust every possibility to try to make progress," she said. "It's about establishing where things stand."

In death sentence, Hamas cites spying

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- A Hamas-run court in Gaza has sentenced a man to death for collaborating with Israel.

Officials said Tuesday that the sentence raises the number of people on death row to six -- half on spying accusations. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Human-rights groups have said Hamas' justice system is unfair and relies on torture. The executions also lack the required approval by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

In 2007, the Islamic militant Hamas seized control of Gaza from Abbas' forces. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said Hamas has executed 22 people sentenced in its courts since the takeover.

During a 2014 war with Israel, Hamas carried out the extrajudicial killings of 23 purported spies.

Court OKs clearing Calais migrant camp

CALAIS, France -- A French court on Tuesday rejected a request by aid groups to delay the closure of the migrant camp in Calais, allowing authorities to clear out its thousands of residents in the coming weeks.

French authorities gradually are relocating or deporting the 6,000 to 10,000 people living in the camp, also known as "the jungle." No date has been set for a large-scale clearing operation, but the government has promised to shut it down by the start of winter.

Several aid groups filed an emergency request last week to postpone the closure, arguing that authorities aren't ready to relocate the camp's people. A Lille court rejected the request Tuesday, said Pierre Henry of aid group Terre d'Asile.

Charity groups warn that many of the migrants don't want to stay in France and may set up camp elsewhere to continue to try to cross the English Channel to the United Kingdom.

