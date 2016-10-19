Police: 3 children die in fire near Arkansas-Oklahoma border

ARKOMA, Okla. — Authorities say three children have died after a fire at a mobile home in eastern Oklahoma.

Police say the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Wednesday in Arkoma, which is right on the state's border with Arkansas. Arkoma police tell Fort Smith, Arkansas, television station KHBS that the children's parents were home at the time of the blaze but were unable to reach them because of heavy smoke.

Police say the mother of the children was taken to a hospital after the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.