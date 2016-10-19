Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 1:10 p.m.
Police: Delivery driver robbed of 2 pizzas in Little Rock

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:06 p.m.

A group of five people is suspected of robbing a Pizza Hut delivery driver of two pizzas Tuesday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers got a call that four or five men entered a home in the 7000 block of Knollwood Drive around 1:40 p.m., according to a police report.

Police went to the house and talked to the five people, one of whom is a minor, the report said.

Police then learned about an earlier robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver in which two pizzas were stolen from him in the 7000 block of Redwood Drive.

Officers believed these people might be involved and said the phone number that called in the delivery order was the same number as one of the suspect's phones.

The five were then interviewed by major crimes, and victim statements were taken.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the report.

Pearl1975 says... October 19, 2016 at 12:36 p.m.

Damn thugs - we're not even safe from them in the middle of the day! Where's the description of these thugs???

