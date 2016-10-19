Home /
Shot while leaving gas station, Little Rock man tells police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:56 p.m.
A Little Rock man was shot in the leg while leaving a gas station early Wednesday, according to police.
Police arrived at UAMS Medical Center around 12:50 a.m. and found 28-year-old Terry Raglin suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.
Raglin told police he was leaving an Exxon gas station in the 5300 block of South University Avenue when a white car with two or three black males pulled up and started shooting.
A witness who took Raglin to the hospital told police the car was a newer white Toyota Camry or Corolla, the report said.
Raglin told police he had gotten into a disagreement with three people at the Exxon earlier that night, and he described them as skinny males each roughly 5 feet tall. The report did not list an age for any of the people.
Raglin was released from the hospital by 2:30 a.m., according to the report.
No suspects were named on the report.
