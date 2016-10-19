Spokesman: 2 firefighters, 2 others hurt in Oregon gas blast

ORTLAND, Ore. — A powerful natural gas explosion that neighbors said felt like an earthquake rocked a busy Portland, Ore., neighborhood Wednesday, injuring two firefighters and two civilians, officials said.

TV showed a building in the popular shopping district that was reduced to rubble. The exterior of one side of another building had been ripped off, its windows blown out.

The extent of the injuries was not clear. A KGW-TV reporter said he saw a firefighter with a bloodied face.

An earlier tweet from the fire department said three firefighters were injured. The situation was in flux, and authorities were still gathering information about the blast, said Lt. Rich Chatman, spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue.

Structural engineers were requested to assess the building's integrity, and neighbors were asked to shelter in place.

Melissa Moore, a spokesman for NW Natural, said the utility got a call before the blast saying a construction crew had hit a gas line. Utility and fire officials responded and determined the building should be evacuated.

People in the neighborhood reported smelling gas as they were evacuated and later felt the explosion.

KGW-TV aired live footage showing rubble as well as firefighters spraying water onto a heavily damaged building. The TV station said a bagel shop and a beauty salon were among the occupants of the building.