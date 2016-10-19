Home /
Style: Hillcrest hosts another HarvestFest
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
For years, Little Rock’s Hillcrest neighborhood has chosen one Saturday in October to welcome fall with face painting, bounce houses, crafts and food, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
But this year, HarvestFest almost didn’t happen.
Find out why and find out find out what’s on the schedule for Saturday in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
