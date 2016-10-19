UALR basketball picked to finish 2nd in Sun Belt

LITTLE ROCK — Defending champion UALR is picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference in a poll of conference head basketball coaches.

The University of Texas-Arlington is the pick to win title in the poll released Wednesday.

Georgia State is picked third, followed by Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, Troy, Arkansas State at 10th, Appalachian State and Texas State.

UTA's Kevin Hervey is the preseason choice as Player of the Year and is joined on the preseason All-Conference team by teammate Erick Neal, Devin Carter of Arkansas State, Tookie Brown of Georgia Southern and Marcus Johnson Jr. of UALR.