Home /
Video shows Democratic activist bragging about disrupting Trump rallies
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.
- Comments (8)
- aAFont Size
MIAMI — Conservative activist James O'Keefe has released secretly recorded, selectively edited video footage that includes a Democratic activist bragging about deploying troublemakers at rallies held by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
After O'Keefe released the video this week, two Democratic operatives stopped working on the presidential race, and both the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton's campaign denounced the tactics described in the footage. Both said the activities described never took place.
O'Keefe's group, Project Veritas, promised to release additional videos ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The central character in the recordings is Scott Foval, a Wisconsin-based liberal operative. He is portrayed in the footage as boasting about his connections to the party and the Clinton campaign, and claiming to have arranged for people to incite violence at Trump rallies. Sometimes those people are union workers, he said, and sometimes they're mentally ill and homeless people.
"I mean, honestly it's not hard to get some of these [expletive] to pop off," Foval is shown on the video as saying.
At one point, Foval appears to say the hired agitators should have their medical and legal bills covered. As with much of the video's content, it's impossible to say with certainty what Foval meant, because the video is edited in a way so that it's not clear what led to the comment.
Foval told The Associated Press in an email that O'Keefe's associates had set him up.
"This scheme to cast legitimate organizing activities as a sinister plot is nothing but a ruse," he said. "Despite our attempts to redirect the conversation and actions towards positive, results-oriented, legal and ethical political organizing, O'Keefe's crew of impostors continued to walk down a path of deception and manipulation."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Video shows Democratic activist bragging about disrupting Trump rallies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 8 of 8 total comments
LR1955 says... October 19, 2016 at 4:03 p.m.
I wonder what [expletive] he used ? Since he is a Democratic Activist / Ultra Liberal, I'd guess something really, really intellectual.... LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO
( permalink | suggest removal )
franktx1 says... October 19, 2016 at 4:35 p.m.
That last paragraph from Foval is hilarious. The man is caught ON VIDEO bragging about how he and his cronies lying, instigating, law breaking, and inciting violence and then claims it all a ruse.
Any minute now the enablers will start writing comments here about how this is all a big fake.
( permalink | suggest removal )
franktx1 says... October 19, 2016 at 4:42 p.m.
Hat tip to the Gazette for actually running the story instead of burying it like ABC, CBS, NBC did.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JoeHartwig says... October 19, 2016 at 4:49 p.m.
"secretly recorded, selectively edited" Another agitprop job from you-know-who.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GrimReaper says... October 19, 2016 at 4:53 p.m.
It's been reported that Foval and another operative were fired but you can bet that such is just a ruse to dampen the heat. These Democrat crooks are not going to sacrifice such expertise this late in the game so they will just put them undercover until the election is past.
Waiting for all of the Democrat shills to post that this is all just a big Trump lie............
( permalink | suggest removal )
DontDrinkDatKoolAid says... October 19, 2016 at 4:54 p.m.
@ franktx1, and was FIRED shortly after.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... October 19, 2016 at 4:55 p.m.
Maybe they were also the ones that firebombed a Republican Party office in Greensboro, North Carolina. Real charming rascals they are.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GrimReaper says... October 19, 2016 at 4:59 p.m.
And the dubious "honor" of being the first idiot to post goes to.....tadaa.....JoeHartwig...........
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.