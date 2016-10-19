Woman who ran cancer treatment business in Arkansas gets probation

TULSA — A woman found guilty in connection with what authorities say was a fraudulent cancer treatment business she ran in Oklahoma and Arkansas has been sentenced to five years of probation.

The Tulsa World reported that 73-year-old Antonella Carpenter was sentenced by a Tulsa federal judge Tuesday. She has been ordered to serve the first year of her probation as in-home detention. Carpenter was found guilty earlier this year of 29 counts of mail, travel and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Carpenter committed fraud when she advertised that her laser treatments used to heat cancerous tissue injected with a mixture of saline solution and dye were 100 percent effective in killing cancerous tumors.

Carpenter has no formal medical training.