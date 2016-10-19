Collision kills 4 Arkansans
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
A midday crash on U.S. 67/167 in Lonoke County left four people dead Tuesday, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.
A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north about noon when it crossed the median and hit a 2002 Dodge pickup that was moving south, police said.
Alisca Oliver, 47, and Mandi Maier, 35, both of Beebe, were in the Chevrolet and died from the crash, police said.
The crash also killed two people in the Dodge pickup: Larry Blue, 62, and Kathryn Blue, 60, both of Ward, according to the report. No further details were available.
Police said the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
