Police: 2 'possibly armed' minors arrested after search in Arkansas

The Pine Bluff Police Department says two minors believed to be armed are in custody after running away from detectives Thursday.

Police spokesman Roy Gober said his agency was called out during the morning hours to Blake Street and Martha Mitchell Expressway, or U.S. 79, when detectives witnessed “several” minors possibly wielding weapons fleeing the backyard of a house in the area.

A perimeter was then set up with the help of other local law enforcement agencies, culminating in the search of a wooded area near Hestad Stadium at 420 N. Blake St.

The two minors were taken into custody around 1:30 p.m., and detectives are working to find their parents in order to conduct interviews, Gober said.

Additional details regarding why police were initially sent out to the area was not immediately available.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.