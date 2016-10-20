2 wrecks in state kill 94-year-old, ATVer

Arkansas State Police reported Tuesday that separate crashes on Arkansas roads killed a 58-year-old Hope man and a 94-year-old Fayetteville man.

The Hope man was killed when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving was struck by a vehicle while turning onto a highway Tuesday morning, state police say.

In a preliminary report, authorities said the accident occurred about 10:30 a.m. when Malcolm Dougan was driving east on the shoulder of U.S. 278 about 3 miles from Hope.

State police said Dougan made a left turn in front of an eastbound 2004 Lincoln, causing him to collide with the vehicle.

Dougan was pronounced dead at the scene by Hempstead County Coroner Ben Brazzel at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

The driver of the Lincoln, whose identity was not released, was not injured in the crash.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

The Fayetteville man died Monday, days after a three-vehicle crash in rainy weather last week in Fayetteville, according to an Arkansas State Police report released Tuesday.

Authorities said the crash occurred about 10:40 a.m. Oct. 12 when Warren Langham of Fayetteville was traveling west on East Joyce Boulevard at East Millennium Place in a 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup.

At one point, Langham lost control of his pickup, causing him to cross into eastbound traffic and hit two vehicles -- a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2015 Ford Expedition, according to the report.

The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Herberto Graciano-Martinez of Fayetteville, was injured in the crash, the report noted.

State police said those injured were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

