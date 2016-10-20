4 things to know about Arkansas-Auburn

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Auburn, riding a three-game winning streak, can remain in SEC West contention with a victory. Arkansas is seeking a second straight win over a ranked SEC West team since losing to No. 1 Alabama.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas' offensive line against Auburn's pass rushers. The Razorbacks have allowed nine sacks in the past two games. They'll have to find a way to block a strong defensive front led by Montravius Adams, Carl Lawson and freshman Marlon Davidson.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: RB Rawleigh Williams has been terrific since returning from a broken neck sustained against Auburn last season. His 785 yards leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally.

Auburn: DE Carl Lawson has emerged as an elite pass rusher. He has six sacks and a team-high 11 quarterback hurries.

FACTS & FIGURES

The series has been almost dead even, with Auburn holding a 6-5-1 edge at Jordan-Hare Stadium and outscoring Arkansas just 633-629 overall. ... The Razorbacks won 54-46 in a four-overtime game last season. ... Auburn is one of seven FBS teams with a pair of 500-yard rushers, Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway. ... Arkansas is playing its third straight game against a Top-25 opponent and has faced five ranked teams in its first eight games for the first time. ... Razorbacks QB Austin Allen leads the SEC with 1,861 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.