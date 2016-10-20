The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at courts.state.ar.us.

PROCEEDINGS OF OCT. 19, 2016

CHIEF JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-16-225. Jose Turcios v. Tyson Foods, Inc., and Tynet, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Glover, JJ., agree.

CV-16-465. Xazevier Dunbar v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Glover, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-15-1006. Patricia Jackson v. Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Harrison and Kinard, JJ., agree.

CV-16-500. Stasia Scarver v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 11th Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison and Kinard, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

E-16-35. Families, Inc. v. Director, Department of Workforce Services Employer Contribution Unit, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gladwin, C.J., and Glover, J., agree.

JUDGE MICHAEL KINARD

CV-15-1039. Arkansas State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Professional Surveyors v. Robert Allan Callicott, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 16th Division. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin, C.J., and Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree. Hixson and Brown, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-16-391. Letecia Bennett v. Tyson Poultry, Inc., from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

CV-16-578. Quinshonda Ware v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

JUDGE DAVID M. GLOVER

CV-16-558. Stefanie Bair v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-16-186. Dustin B. Hembey v. State, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

CV-16-439. Miz Erica Lunon v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Hoofman, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-16-389. USA Trucks, Inc., and Broadspire Services, Inc. v. James Jarrell, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-16-437. Jill McGaugh v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Little River County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-16-240. Floyd Dwayne Daffron v. State, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-15-970. William D. Nesbitt v. Renee C. Nesbitt, from Stone County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CLIFF HOOFMAN

CR-15-707. Ellis Brisher v. State, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CR-15-855. James Byrd v. State, from Madison County Circuit Court. Reversed. Gruber and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-15-1033. Johnny Warren v. Anthony Frizell, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, 12th Division. Rebriefing ordered. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

