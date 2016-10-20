Arkansas woman accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated teen, police say

A northeast Arkansas woman is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated teenager over the summer, authorities say.

A 35-year-old witness told an investigator with the Arkansas State Police that the 15-year-old teen had been at her apartment June 30 playing basketball and became ill after drinking whiskey.

She then took the teen into a shower, leaving the bathroom for a period of time to get something, according to a report from the Jonesboro Police Department.

When she returned, the witness said, Haley Nicole Freeman, 25, of Bono was naked in the shower with the boy. The witness told Freeman "not to do that," but left again and came back later to find that Freeman had returned to the shower.

According to the report, the witness later found the teen lying on her couch, with Freeman lying on top of him and making sexual advances. Those advances included the teen having his hand on Freeman's breast, according to authorities.

The witness awoke to find Freeman and the teen alone in a bedroom, police said.

Jonesboro police said they made contact with the boy's mother July 1, learning that her son considered their sexual contact to be "consensual." The mother added that she was unsure of whether to pursue charges against Freeman.

Freeman was arrested Wednesday evening at a location in the 1500 block of Links Circle in Jonesboro, according to authorities. She is being held at the Craighead County jail on a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault.