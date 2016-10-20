Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 5:25 p.m.
County bans clowns until after Halloween

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.

DEKALB, Miss. — A Mississippi county has had enough of the creepy clown craze, at least until after Halloween.

Kemper County supervisors enacted a clown ban this week, temporarily preventing people from dressing as clowns.

The Kemper County Messenger reported that anyone caught in public wearing a clown costume, mask or makeup could face a $150 fine.

Supervisors' president Johnny Whitsett said it's a matter of public safety because people could react badly if they get scared by a clown in their yard.

The county along the Alabama state line has a population of about 10,000 people.

