County bans clowns until after Halloween

DEKALB, Miss. — A Mississippi county has had enough of the creepy clown craze, at least until after Halloween.

Kemper County supervisors enacted a clown ban this week, temporarily preventing people from dressing as clowns.

The Kemper County Messenger reported that anyone caught in public wearing a clown costume, mask or makeup could face a $150 fine.

Supervisors' president Johnny Whitsett said it's a matter of public safety because people could react badly if they get scared by a clown in their yard.

The county along the Alabama state line has a population of about 10,000 people.