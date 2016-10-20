Home /
County bans clowns until after Halloween
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:59 p.m.
DEKALB, Miss. — A Mississippi county has had enough of the creepy clown craze, at least until after Halloween.
Kemper County supervisors enacted a clown ban this week, temporarily preventing people from dressing as clowns.
The Kemper County Messenger reported that anyone caught in public wearing a clown costume, mask or makeup could face a $150 fine.
Supervisors' president Johnny Whitsett said it's a matter of public safety because people could react badly if they get scared by a clown in their yard.
The county along the Alabama state line has a population of about 10,000 people.
