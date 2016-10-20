Marriage Licenses

Samuel Persson, 35, and Sarah Jones, 28, both of Sherwood.

Jaysen Baker, 39, and Amber Baker, 32, both of Mabelvale.

Eric Searls, 25, and Kristen Taylor, 26, both of Little Rock.

Robert Burch, 29, of Monticello and Ashley Spaulding, 28, of Little Rock.

Daniel Hopkins, 24, of Maumelle and Haley Palanca, 23, of North Little Rock.

Mark Moore, 54, and Katrina Kirk, 44, both of Little Rock.

Alperdis Keyes, 52, and Darnell Jordan, Jr, 48, both of Sherwood.

Michael Gramsch, 45, and Tiffany Fraley, 27, both of Little Rock.

Anthony Lawrence, 28, and Angela Toomer, 28, both of Little Rock.

Joshua McClintock, 25, and Amber Wright, 22, both of Little Rock.

Dylan Jump, 25, and Cyndle Keith, 28, both of Little Rock.

Curry Smith, 21, and Katelyn Baty, 22, both of Sherwood.

Jose Paredes, 42, and Jolanda Alvarez, 51, both of Little Rock.

David Craddock, 30, and Alexandra Mcreynolds, 24, both of Little Rock.

Aaron Madey, 25, and Katherine Zwit, 25, both of Little Rock.

Levester Boyland, 37, and Terri Thompson, 35, both of Little Rock.

Corey Hentschel, 21, and Laura Wright, 29, both of Vilonia.

Timothy Johnston, 67, and Jackie Lowrey, 83, both of Russellville.

Divorces

FILED

16-4063. Julie Pierce v. Aaron Pierce.

16-4069. Douglas Campbell v. Lee Campbell.

16-4071. Terrill Key v. Amanda Price.

16-4073. Debora Woody v. Michael Woody.

GRANTED

15-4785. Kiaya Pratt v. Timothy Pratt Jr.

16-2031. Teresa McCarther v. Phillip McCarther.

Metro on 10/20/2016