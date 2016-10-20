Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 3:19 a.m.
Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:14 a.m.

The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate. We correct all errors of fact. If you know of an error, write: Kim Christ Deputy Managing Editor P.O. Box 2221 Little Rock, Ark. 72203 or call 501-378-3495 during business hours Monday through Friday.

Thomas Jeffery Burns was fatally shot Oct. 7 by a Benton police officer. Because of incorrect information from the Benton Police Department, his middle name was incorrect in an article in Tuesday's edition.

Metro on 10/20/2016

Print Headline: Getting it straight

