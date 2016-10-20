Hutchinson: Trump can still win despite poll numbers that aren't favorable

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday he thinks Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump can still win the election despite some polls that show him behind Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

"Obviously the poll numbers are not favorable to Mr. Trump today," Hutchinson said in a news conference broadcast from China, where he is on a state visit. "But you want to be careful of predicting how the American voters will ultimately cast their votes on Election Day."

When asked about Trump's assertion that Trump might not accept the election results, Hutchinson said he often does not like the way Trump chooses his words. The governor pointed to the tight race between former President George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000 and said Bush needed to reserve his right to contest any state with neck-and-neck results.

"In that context, I can understand if it's going to be a close election you don't want to foreclose your options to say, 'This needs to be looked at more closely,'" Hutchinson said.

"But at the same time," he added, "we have our international community looking at these elections. And it's the tradition of the American presidency, unless there's some unique circumstance of it, you recognize the validity of the election process, you support the person who's elected, and you move on."

The governor said he wished Trump had articulated his views that way instead of telling Americans he will keep them in suspense until their ballots are cast.

Hutchinson also responded to Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud and said he "is not aware of any challenge or any problem" with Arkansas' voting system. He said he has spoken with local and state election officials and does not foresee any issues.

"I expect a very good vote. I hope there is a good turnout, and I don't anticipate any problem," Hutchinson said. "But we'll see how it develops."