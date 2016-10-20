Voter-access bids denied in 2 states

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some North Carolina voters who want to expand early in-person voting in the presidential race lost their case before a federal appeals court Wednesday, and in Georgia a federal judge refused to extend the voter-registration deadline again for counties struck by Hurricane Matthew.

But a voters group in Virginia still held out hope of extending that state's registration deadlines.

A three-judge panel on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the emergency motion focused on five North Carolina counties that include cities such as Charlotte, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Wilmington. A trial-court judge refused the same request last week.

The voters' lawyers argued that the counties weren't complying with the 4th Circuit's ruling in July striking down parts of a 2013 law that reduced the early-voting period by seven days.

In Georgia, meanwhile, U.S. District Judge William Moore Jr. denied a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to give six additional days for registration in six coastal Georgia counties that Gov. Nathan Deal ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Matthew.

In NYC fireman's death, 2 charged

NEW YORK -- Prosecutors said two men have been indicted on assault charges regarding an explosion at a marijuana growing site in the Bronx that killed a fire battalion chief.

Garivaldi Castillo of Manhattan, 32, and Julio Salcedo, 34, of the Bronx, were arraigned Wednesday. They also were charged with marijuana possession.

Michael Fahy, a 17-year Fire Department veteran, died in late September after being hit by debris from the explosion while responding to a report of a gas leak at the house.

Authorities say the two men were growing marijuana. They said investigators at the scene found marijuana plants, as well as heaters, fertilizers and tanks of helium.

If convicted, the two face up to 25 years in prison.

Oregon utility-leak explosion injures 8

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A powerful natural gas explosion rocked a busy shopping district Wednesday, injuring eight people and igniting a fire that sent a plume of smoke over the heart of the city.

Three firefighters, two police officers and three civilians were hurt in the blast, and one of the firefighters was in surgery Wednesday afternoon for a broken leg, authorities said. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

A building that housed a bagel shop and a beauty salon in the popular NW 23rd Street shopping district was reduced to rubble, and its smoldering roof was splayed across the road. The NW Natural gas utility company released a timeline saying the explosion occurred at 9:38 a.m. -- a time when many businesses were still closed -- and first-responders had warning about the gas leak.

The utility said it got a call at 8:55 a.m. saying a construction crew had hit a gas line. Authorities and utility workers responded in 15 minutes and evacuated the building, NW Natural said in its statement.

