After departure, ex-'Razorback Nation' anchor apologizes for 'poor, poor judgement decision'

Aaron Peters, the longtime "Razorback Nation" anchor on KNWA and KARK, announced his departure from the stations this week, saying in videos on social media that he mixed prescription medicine with alcohol before appearing on-air earlier this month.

Peters took to Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday, calling his actions a "poor, poor judgement decision."

"I do know that it was wrong. I did not know the full effect of mixing them,” Peters said in a video posted to both social networks.

Peters said he was asked to step down after the incident, which was said to have occurred on Oct. 12.

He added that he regrets the decision and takes full responsibility, saying no one else should be blamed for his mistake. Peters thanked fans, colleagues and his family for supporting him through his 16-year career at four different stations.

"I want to say how sorry I am that I disappointed so many people. And that list starts with myself," Peters said.

Peters said he hopes to rebound from this error and "come back a better version of myself than I’ve ever been.”