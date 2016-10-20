Main Street Batesville presents The Darkness

— Beginning today, Main Street Batesville invites the community to enter The Darkness.

The Darkness, Main Street Batesville’s second annual haunted house, will open at 570 Stadium Road, a site that is also used by the city of Batesville for storage. Because of an agreement with the city, this is Main Street Batesville’s first year to have a haunted-house location that the organization can continue to use in future years.

Suzanne Magouyrk, president of the Main Street Batesville board, said the organization has been planning the haunted house for more than a month.

“Some people just really like to be scared and see how tough they are,” she said. “I’m not really a haunted-house person. It’s fun to create. It’s fun to do the scenes and create the sets and special effects. It’s fun for me to go through and see what they come up with and how scary they can make it without actually hurting someone. People just like to get that adrenaline rush.”

Magouyrk said visitors to the haunted house will navigate through total darkness.

“You never know what’s around the corner, and there’s many corners,” she said.

On a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being the scariest — Magouyrk puts this year’s haunted house at a 9.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to think of some of the most chilling special effects that we can come up with,” she said, “[such as] just having to at some point crawl through a tunnel that gets smaller and smaller, and then you come out in pitch black, and you don’t know what’s around the corner.”

For those who cannot crawl through the tunnel, another accessible way has been made available for them, Magouyrk said.

Though The Darkness saw visitors of all ages last year, families should make their own judgment on visiting the attraction. David Thompson, Main Street Batesville board member, advises those 12 and older to experience The Darkness.

“There’s a lot of blood and gore,” Magouyrk said. “Everybody has to make their own judgments on their kids. Some families sit around and watch scary movies together, and some kids have night terrors.”

Thompson, who has been involved with haunted houses for about 30 years, said the eeriness, spookiness and surprise factor make haunted houses fun.

“The feedback we got last year was that they all very much liked it,” he said. “They came out screaming, and they came out running. They ran out and got their friends and said, ‘Hey, let’s go back.’ That’s what it’s all about, trying to help your community.”

Inspiration for the theme and features of The Darkness for this year came from board members’ favorite scary-movie scenes — from old or contemporary films — or recognizable faces from the horror genre.

“We’re not staying away from the clowns,” she said.

The Darkness will take about 15 minutes to complete, Magouyrk said.

“Know that nobody can touch them, and nobody can hurt them,” she said.

Thompson said he looks forward to reactions from those who have just completed a tour of The Darkness.

“I just always look forward to the young, big cocky guys who come in there, and next thing you know, they’re outrunning their girlfriends trying to get out of there,” he said.

The haunted house does not allow bare feet or the drinking of alcohol, and visitors are not allowed to touch the actors, who are Main Street Batesville volunteers.

Batesville High School students have assisted with the special effects that will be used in the haunted house. Magouyrk said The Darkness includes a mix of old-fashioned horror setups and new digital technology for special effects.

“Come out and expect to have a real fun time, and hopefully, they all enjoy it and come back with their friends,” Thompson said.

The Darkness will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 20-22 and 27-31. Admission is $5.

For more information, visit facebook.com/mainstreetbatesvillear.

