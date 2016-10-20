Home /
Man gets probation in octopus-in-throat case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.
WICHITA, Kan. — A southern Kansas man who admitted to endangering a child after a 2-year-old boy in his care ended up with an octopus lodged in his throat has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Thirty-seven-year-old Matthew Gallagher also was sentenced Thursday to a suspended one-year jail term. Gallagher pleaded guilty to a reduced count of child endangerment and additional charges of battery and interference with law enforcement. All are misdemeanors.
The boy's mother told investigators she returned from work April 5 to find Gallagher performing CPR on her son at her Wichita home. A small octopus was found in the boy's throat. He was treated then released from a hospital.
Gallagher originally was charged with a felony count of aggravated child endangerment and was scheduled for a Nov. 7 trial.
