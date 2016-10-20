Home /
Nearly $10,000 in cash left in shopping cart returned to owner
By The Associated Press
SENNETT, N.Y. — Nearly $10,000 in cash a restaurant owner left in a shopping cart at an upstate New York store has been returned thanks to a couple who found the money.
Managers at the Tractor Supply Co. store in Sennett in the Finger Lakes region say the couple found around $9,800 in an envelope Monday morning, along with a checkbook.
The Citizen of Auburn reported that the couple turned the envelope over to the store's staff, did their shopping and left without giving their names.
A local restaurant owner called the store Monday saying she had put a week's worth of her restaurant's receipts in the envelope and mistakenly left it in a cart while shopping Sunday evening.
The woman, who didn't want her name released, said she'd like to find the couple to reward them.
