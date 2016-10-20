Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 11:20 a.m.
Nearly $10,000 in cash left in shopping cart returned to owner

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.

SENNETT, N.Y. — Nearly $10,000 in cash a restaurant owner left in a shopping cart at an upstate New York store has been returned thanks to a couple who found the money.

Managers at the Tractor Supply Co. store in Sennett in the Finger Lakes region say the couple found around $9,800 in an envelope Monday morning, along with a checkbook.

The Citizen of Auburn reported that the couple turned the envelope over to the store's staff, did their shopping and left without giving their names.

A local restaurant owner called the store Monday saying she had put a week's worth of her restaurant's receipts in the envelope and mistakenly left it in a cart while shopping Sunday evening.

The woman, who didn't want her name released, said she'd like to find the couple to reward them.

