North Little Rock man, 20, arrested in slaying of girlfriend

A North Little Rock man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Tuesday night, police reported.

Robert Earl Burton, 20, was charged with capital murder in the death of Yasha Bonds, 18.

Police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to 2009 Flora St., a residence at Windemere Hills, a North Little Rock Housing Authority complex. Officers reportedly found Bonds lying on the ground outside the residence. She'd been shot in the head.

Bonds, of Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burton called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers that a black man driving a white, four-door car had shot Bonds, according to a police report. Police said he later told the same story to detectives.

But after questioning, Burton said he was the one who killed Bonds, the report states. Detective Michael Gibbons wrote in the report that Burton, who is also known as "Lil Fish," admitted to shooting Bonds during an argument over the number of girlfriends he had.

"Burton stated he wanted to shut Bonds up, so he went inside his apartment, retrieved his Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, placed it in his pocket and went back inside," Gibbons wrote. "Bonds was sitting outside and continued to verbally abuse Burton about the girls. Burton stated he wanted to shut her up, so he pulled the gun from his pocket and fired a single shot into her head."

Burton reportedly told police that he threw the pistol into a vacant lot across the street from his home after the shooting. Officers searched the area and found the pistol several hours later, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

Court records show no previous adult criminal history for Burton.

Dedrick said he did not have information on previous disputes between Burton and Bonds. Dedrick described the neighborhood where the killing occurred as "pretty quiet."

Burton was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday. His first court appearance was scheduled for this morning.

Metro on 10/20/2016