Peers say Hannahs more than his shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs found himself in a familiar place Wednesday, but with a different setting.

Hannahs, a senior from Little Rock, was in Bridgestone Arena to represent the Razorbacks at SEC media days.

The last time he was in the arena in March, Hannahs dropped 33 points on the Florida Gators in the 2016 SEC Tournament.

"I remember we just couldn't guard the guy," Florida Coach Mike White said. "The game wouldn't end. We wanted it to end, and Dusty just kept getting bucket after bucket."

Hannahs hit 12 of 23 shots and 7 of 7 three throws, but his career-high scoring game wasn't enough to extend Arkansas' season as the Gators beat the Razorbacks 68-61.

"I remember Dusty not wanting to lose and doing everything he could to make sure we won that game," Arkansas senior center Moses Kingsley said. "It was heart-breaking for us to lose after he put in that kind of effort."

Hannahs said being in Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday and thinking back on the game was tough.

"With how it ended, you don't really want to revisit it," he said. "I played well, but you come to the SEC Tournament to win, not to play well and go home.

"I was so zoned in. All that was on my mind was, 'What have we got to do to win this game?' To come up short was really tough. It's a very motivating thing to remember how we were feeling when we left here."

Hannahs, who transferred to Arkansas after playing two seasons at Texas Tech, averaged a team-high 16.5 points in 27.1 minutes last season. He hit 81 of 187 three-pointers [43.3 percent], but also 93 of 193 two-point baskets [48.2 percent] along with 100 of 115 free throws [87.0 percent].

"I like the way he plays," South Carolina senior guard Duane Notice said. "I think he's very tricky.

"A lot guys look at him and probably judge him and think he's not athletic or can't do this or that. I think that works to his advantage so he can be very deceptive with the ball.

"He can put the ball on the deck and get to the basket and get fouled or get other guys involved. He has a lot of things working for him."

White said Hannahs' all-around abilities aren't fully appreciated.

"He's a great shooter, but I think his ability to create his own offense off the bounce is undervalued," White said. "His floaters and runners, those things are just really tough to defend. He's got an amazing touch from different spots on the floor. Just a tremendous offensive player."

Hannahs scored 20 or more points in 14 games last season, including seven against SEC teams. In two games against Missouri, he combined to score 42 points in 50 minutes.

"Has he ever missed shot against Missouri?" Tigers Coach Kim Anderson said. "I don't remember him missing any."

Hannahs wasn't perfect against Missouri, but he hit 15 of 23 shots -- including 8 of 14 three-pointers -- and 4 of 4 free throws.

"I think he's a way more complete player than people probably give him credit for," Anderson said. "People sometimes label a guy as just being a shooter, but he's a really good basketball player.

"His shooting stands out over everything else, but he does a lot of things well."

Hannahs scored 24 points against Georgia last season.

"He's not a one-dimensional player," Bulldogs Coach Mark Fox said. "He's a very tough matchup for everybody."

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson praised Hannahs' work ethic.

"Dusty really dedicated himself in the offseason," Anderson said. "He's a guy that lives in our practice gym and gets 500 to 600 shots up every day.

"He's been working to get his body in the best shape possible, and he's really worked on his ballhandling. And as I've told him, he's got to be a much better defensive player as well."

Hannahs, 6-3, said he's lost about 10 pounds since last season and now weighs 200.

"I feel better," Hannahs said. "I feel I'm a little lighter on my feet. I feel a step quicker than I did last year. I'm also trying to have more energy on the defensive end. I feel like my conditioning is better, too.

"To play in our system, you've got to be in really good shape, but I think I'm going to be in even better shape this year."

