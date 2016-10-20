Police: Carjacker takes woman's vehicle at Little Rock Jimmy John's

A woman’s vehicle was stolen as she attempted to enter it Wednesday night in the parking lot of a downtown Little Rock Jimmy John’s, according to authorities.

Little Rock police were called shortly before 9 p.m. to the sandwich shop at 700 Broadway in reference to the carjacking.

At the scene, a North Little Rock resident told a responding officer that a man approached her as she left the eatery and was getting into her silver Kia Soul.

Police said the carjacker pushed the woman out of the way and "reached down into his waistline." At that point, the woman said, she saw an unknown silver object in his hand and ran back inside the restaurant to call 911.

The carjacker then fled the scene in a westbound direction on Seventh Street in her car, according to authorities.

He was described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

According to the report, a security guard for Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield witnessed the carjacking and saw the man pulling on vehicle doors earlier that night.

The report noted additional stolen items as $450 in cash, a Steve Madden handbag valued at $50, five Social Security cards belonging to children, two school textbooks valued at $100, a $300 Samsung tablet, a driver's license and two debit cards.