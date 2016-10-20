Home /
Report: Arkansas medical marijuana plan costs more than it raises
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say competing proposals to legalize medical marijuana would cost the state more to enforce than they would generate in new tax revenue.
The state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday detailed the projected revenue and costs for the two measures on the November ballot that would allow patients with certain medical conditions buy marijuana from dispensaries. The department estimated each proposal would generate nearly $2.5 million annually in new tax revenue but said that would be outstripped by the costs of enforcing the measures.
DFA said each proposal could cost as much as $5.7 million to administer, minus the expected revenue.
Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana four years ago.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
dunk7474 says... October 20, 2016 at 4:38 p.m.
Really??????? Colorado took in 130 million in taxes and real estate has gone through the roof in Denver, Portland and Seattle. California estimates taxes in excess of one billion dollars. Half of arrests in this state are marijuana related. Asa kicked in 10 thousand to stop this amendment even though 60% of americans want pot to be legal. Is it the federal dollars we get that makes our politicans stupid? The Bible says " Let there be herb"
dunk7474 says... October 20, 2016 at 4:42 p.m.
Of coarse let's not forget the doctors who are afraid of ALL the scripts they won;t be able to write any more.
Happy1234 says... October 20, 2016 at 5:06 p.m.
How much does it cost to enforce the law now?
How much does the state make annually by arresting sick people and fining them for using pot as medicine .
Putting people in jail for chosing what they see fit as medicine is BARBARIC ASININE NON CHRISTIAN AND SICK.
Bringing a person who has cancer and uses pot as pain relief before a judge who then dribbles on about the law while fining and even incarcerating a cancer patient angers me to no end.
If you don't see anything wrong with that shame on you if you profess to be a Christian.
Shame on the state of Arkansas.
