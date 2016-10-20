Report: Arkansas medical marijuana plan costs more than it raises

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say competing proposals to legalize medical marijuana would cost the state more to enforce than they would generate in new tax revenue.

The state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday detailed the projected revenue and costs for the two measures on the November ballot that would allow patients with certain medical conditions buy marijuana from dispensaries. The department estimated each proposal would generate nearly $2.5 million annually in new tax revenue but said that would be outstripped by the costs of enforcing the measures.

DFA said each proposal could cost as much as $5.7 million to administer, minus the expected revenue.

Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana four years ago.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.