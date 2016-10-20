State police: Arkansas motorcyclist dies of injuries after hitting deer, mailbox

An Arkansas man hospitalized after his motorcycle hit a deer and a mailbox has died of his injuries, according to an Arkansas State Police report released Thursday.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Oct. 4 when Elmer Bruner, 56, was traveling west on East Thomas Green Road near Dan Lee Drive in Jonesboro, Arkansas Online previously reported.

At one point, Bruner lost control of his 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it struck the deer, causing the bike to to travel about 160 feet on its side before striking a mailbox, authorities said.

Bruner appeared to have been ejected from his motorcycle, a Jonesboro police report noted. He was then taken to Regional One Health in Memphis.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the state police report as clear and dry.

Bruner's death was the 429th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary information.