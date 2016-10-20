A teacher at Gibbs Elementary in Little Rock, Ark., has just been named Outstanding Elementary Social Studies Teacher of the Year by the National Council for the Social Studies. Vicki Stroud Gonterman's biggest problem seems to be remembering which language she's going to dive into during her next class, taking her lucky students along with her. The other day she greeted second graders in Japanese, to which they responded in the same supposedly foreign tongue.

And why not? Mrs. Gonterman spent a year as an exchange teacher in Sapporo, Japan, back in 1991 and picked up a little German when she was as an exchange teacher in 1987 in Bremen when it was still West Germany. For in an ever-changing world, one thing doesn't seem to have changed at all: Her dedication, experience, and pursuit of excellence. Why, she can even converse in English. When she does, the students in the United Kingdom class address her as Lady Gonterman when she assumes that identity.

"I start with American government" when it comes to teaching social studies, she explains, so her kids can make comparisons as she moves on around the world from language to language and culture to culture.

To quote Walter Nunn, director emeritus of Global Ties Arkansas, on the refreshing topic of Vicki Gonterman, she's "the academic and spiritual core" of her school. She's made Gibbs Elementary "a regular stop every year for about a dozen up-and-coming [international] leaders we receive through the State Department. Her approach is to find out what countries are coming and set students to studying them in advance, including the phrase 'Welcome to Gibbs' in their native language. The visitors are pleasantly surprised to be peppered with sophisticated questions about their countries and be greeted in their native language, even Arabic and Russian.

"This face-to-face approach fires up the global interests of students, many of whom proceed to Dunbar [Middle School] and Central [High School] to continue their international studies."

"I hope I have given children a window to the world," she says--"a global perspective that will make them competitive in the workplace and a good citizen." In her case, that's more than a hope; it's a good start and real accomplishment.

We've seen dog-and-pony shows in other countries featuring adorable children well trained in how to impress foreign visitors, ourselves included. In one star performance in the late and unlamented Soviet Union, the kids seemed all too well disciplined. But here's hoping nothing will suppress brash American curiosity and even criticism of any ruling class in any country.

There's something irrepressible about an open-faced American kid, no matter how small, that will triumph in the end. Even in this fearful and suspect era, which will surely pass, teachers like Vicki Gonterman and the kids who admire and respect her will be what lasts, not this passing storm. It'll blow over--but not the influence of a great teacher. For it never stops, generation after generation.

Anybody who's ever had such a teacher will know that much.

