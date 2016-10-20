UALR provost picked as first woman to lead Connecticut school

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The first woman has been appointed to oversee Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

The Board of Regents for Higher Education voted unanimously Thursday to appoint Zulma R. Toro as the school's 13th president. Officials say Toro was chosen from three finalists after a seven-month nationwide search that attracted 69 candidates.

Richard Balducci, chairman of the board's search committee, called Toro an "outstanding scholar" with "an impressive array of accomplishments." Toro is currently the executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.

She will replace Jack Miller, who retired Sept. 19. Toro is scheduled to begin her new job Jan. 3 and will receive an annual salary of $289,500. Toro says she's "deeply honored" to serve as CCSU's new president.

