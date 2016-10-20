Home /
Union asks Arkansas court to reverse Wal-Mart trespassing order
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A labor union is asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to reverse a judge's order barring it from trespassing on the Wal-Mart's property in the state, arguing that the issue needs to be settled by a federal board.
Attorneys for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and Wal-Mart appeared before the state Supreme Court on Thursday over a Washington County judge's order blocking the union from entering the Bentonville-based company's stores or property for any activities other than shopping. Wal-Mart had sued union and its affiliate over demonstrations held at its stores.
A union attorney told justices the issue should be resolved by the National Labor Relations Board, not a state court. Wal-Mart's attorney said the state has a significant interest in trespassing complaints.
