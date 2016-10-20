Ward Central students plant trees for shade

— Before a visit from the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Ward Central Elementary School had a treeless playground.

On Oct. 13, Ward Central students gathered by grade level to plant five trees and learn more about how trees provide shade as a part of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program. STOP is an Arkansas Forestry Commission program to teach schools about strategic tree planting and how shade can help prevent skin cancer.

“Hopefully, they’ve learned something about trees and the benefits of trees, whether it be from shade or one of the 5,000 products that are made from trees,” said John Pressgrove, county ranger with the Arkansas Forestry Commission. “Hopefully, they’ll find and respect [trees] and love them like I do.”

Each grade level named its tree. For example, the first-grade tree is called “Sir Shades A Lot.” Third-grader Ben Wilbanks’ class calls its tree “Leaf N Roots.” Ben said he learned more about how to care for trees through the commission’s visit.

“Every day, we can’t just leave [trees] there and expect them to grow,” he said. “We have to take care of them, water them. Don’t keep them in the shade because they need sunlight to grow. We shouldn’t tear off leaves. Say, if kids want to play, they shouldn’t tear off leaves just for fun. They should just naturally fall off.”

Pressgrove said members of the commission make visits to schools as often as the schools welcome them. The commission participates in the STOP program once a year.

“We usually search for a school where the playground is barren. They had zero trees on the playground,” Pressgrove said. “Even the teachers were saying the kids hide in the doorway when they get hot, or they find a corner of the building that’s blocked and get them some shade. Hopefully, these trees will respond well in these conditions that they’ve got, and we’ll have some shade on that playground, something to hide under, maybe sit down and read a book or just talk.”

He said that over time, there has been more awareness about preventing skin cancer.

“Back in the day, we didn’t know about it, and we just stayed out there and played in the sun, and I think later on, we started learning about these little spots,” he said. “If we can teach kids early enough about the signs [of skin cancer], then maybe we can head off some of that.”

Soil compaction and construction also cause damage to trees.

“Driving your car and parking and driving up through your yard, you can pack the soil,” Pressgrove said. “Everybody knows that leaves give off oxygen, but the root system needs oxygen. When we’re pulling up on there, we’re actually compacting the soil where it’s kind of suffocating [the tree], and it’s like breathing into a bag. The canopy is supposed to be big and beautiful. It slowly starts to die back because the roots are dying back. The roots can’t support that much crown if there’s not enough roots.”

Third-grader Audrey Crumpton said the commission visited Ward Central because of its need for shade. Audrey, who said she loves to climb trees, said they play an important role in our ecosystem.

“They preserve oxygen. They help bees pollinate flowers, and they grow, and they preserve very useful things like wood and tree sap,” she said.

Fourth-grader Makayla Carrier said the name of her grade’s tree is Slim Shades. She said trees provide a place for insects to go so they can stay away from people, and she enjoyed the visit from the Forestry Commission.

“The reason I liked it is because I like climbing trees and collecting stuff from trees,” she said.

The best part of making these visits is hanging out with the kids, Pressgrove said.

“It’s fun. A little girl came up there and said she wanted to do what I do for a living. That’s a rewarding thing right there,” he said.

