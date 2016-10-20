Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, October 20, 2016, 9:16 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

WATCH: Video offers first-hand look at Arkansas State Fair rides

This article was published today at 7:52 a.m.

101916-arkansas-democrat-gazettestephen-b-thornton-danielle-andrews-15-left-and-her-sister-stormie-andrews-18-of-vilonia-scream-as-they-turn-upside-down-on-a-ride-high-above-the-midway-tuesday-afternoon-at-the-arkansas-state-fair

PHOTO BY STEPHEN B. THORNTON

10/19/16 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STEPHEN B. THORNTON Danielle Andrews, 15, left, and her sister Stormie Andrews, 18, of Vilonia, scream as they turn upside down on a ride high above the midway Tuesday afternoon at the Arkansas State Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: WATCH: Video offers first-hand look at Arkansas State Fair rides

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online