Woman held in 2 holdup at Little Rock pharmacy

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman Wednesday in the robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy on two different occasions earlier this month, according to a police report.

North Little Rock police made contact with Sarah Kell of Little Rock inside a Walgreens store located at 4823 JFK Blvd. on Wednesday, according to a report.

The report said Kell matched the description of a Little Rock robbery suspect and was fidgety and nervous during the encounter.

Police said they found two handguns on her person as well as diazepam and Oxycontin pills.

Little Rock police said Kell is a suspect in the robbery of a Walgreens at 111 N. Bowman Road on Oct. 9 and last Friday.

According to the report, Kell provided a statement and confessed to her involvement in the robberies.

Kell was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft of property, one count of simultaneous possession of weapons and drugs, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, according to the report.

She was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Wednesday night.